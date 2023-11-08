Who was high during Hocus Pocus?

In the realm of classic Halloween movies, few films hold the same nostalgic charm as “Hocus Pocus.” Released in 1993, this family-friendly comedy has become a beloved staple of the holiday season. However, rumors have circulated for years about the possibility of certain cast members being under the influence of drugs during the filming of this cult favorite. Let’s delve into this intriguing topic and separate fact from fiction.

What is “Hocus Pocus”?

“Hocus Pocus” is a fantasy-comedy film directed Kenny Ortega. The story revolves around three witches, the Sanderson sisters, who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. The film follows the adventures of a group of kids who must stop the witches from becoming immortal.

Who are the cast members in question?

The primary cast members of “Hocus Pocus” include Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who portray the Sanderson sisters. The rumors specifically target Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker as potentially being high during the filming.

What evidence supports these rumors?

The rumors surrounding drug use during the filming of “Hocus Pocus” are largely based on speculation and anecdotal accounts. Some fans have pointed to the energetic and eccentric performances of Midler and Parker as potential indicators of drug use. However, no concrete evidence has ever been presented to substantiate these claims.

What do the cast members say?

Both Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker have vehemently denied these rumors. In interviews, they have consistently maintained that their performances were a result of their dedication to their craft and the joy they found in portraying their characters.

In conclusion

While rumors persist about drug use during the filming of “Hocus Pocus,” there is no concrete evidence to support these claims. It is important to separate fact from speculation and not jump to conclusions based on rumors alone. The cast members have consistently denied these allegations, and until any substantial evidence emerges, it is best to enjoy the film for what it is—a delightful Halloween classic.