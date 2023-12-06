David Schwimmer: The Woman Behind the Iconic ‘Ross Geller’

David Schwimmer, best known for his role as Ross Geller in the hit sitcom “Friends,” has captivated audiences worldwide with his comedic timing and lovable personality. While fans may be familiar with his on-screen relationships, many are curious about his real-life romantic endeavors. So, who was David Schwimmer married to? Let’s delve into the actor’s personal life and uncover the details.

David Schwimmer tied the knot with British artist Zoe Buckman in June 2010. The couple first met in London in 2007 while Schwimmer was directing the film “Run Fatboy Run.” Despite their age difference (Schwimmer being 19 years older than Buckman), the pair quickly fell in love and embarked on a journey together.

Their relationship blossomed, leading to their engagement in March 2010. Just a few months later, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony. Together, they welcomed their daughter, Cleo, in May 2011. For several years, Schwimmer and Buckman seemed to have a strong and loving partnership, often seen attending events together and supporting each other’s endeavors.

However, in April 2017, the couple announced their separation, stating that they were taking some time apart to evaluate their relationship. Despite their split, Schwimmer and Buckman have remained committed to co-parenting their daughter and maintaining a healthy friendship.

In conclusion, David Schwimmer’s marriage to Zoe Buckman was a significant chapter in his personal life. Although their relationship ultimately came to an end, their commitment to their daughter and maintaining a positive connection is admirable. As fans continue to admire Schwimmer’s talent on-screen, they can also appreciate the strength and resilience he has shown in his personal life.