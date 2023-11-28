Who was Ben Affleck’s girlfriends?

Ben Affleck’s Romantic History: A Look at His Past Relationships

Over the years, Hollywood heartthrob Ben Affleck has captured the attention of both fans and media alike with his impressive acting skills and undeniable charm. Alongside his successful career, Affleck’s romantic life has also been a topic of interest. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable women who have been linked to the talented actor.

Jennifer Lopez: Affleck’s most high-profile relationship was with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, often referred to as “J.Lo.” The couple, affectionately known as “Bennifer,” began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film “Gigli.” Their relationship quickly became tabloid fodder, with constant media attention and speculation. However, after a highly publicized engagement, the couple called it quits in 2004.

Jennifer Garner: Following his split from Lopez, Affleck found love with actress Jennifer Garner. The couple met while filming “Daredevil” in 2003 and tied the knot in 2005. They have three children together. Affleck and Garner seemed to have a strong and stable relationship, but unfortunately, they announced their separation in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Lindsay Shookus: Affleck’s relationship with television producer Lindsay Shookus marked his first public romance after his divorce from Garner. The couple dated on and off from 2017 to 2019. Shookus is known for her work on “Saturday Night Live” and the two were often seen attending events together.

Ana de Armas: In 2020, Affleck began dating Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas. The couple met while filming the thriller “Deep Water” and quickly became inseparable. Their relationship was highly publicized, with paparazzi capturing their outings and travels. However, after a year together, they announced their split in early 2021.

FAQ:

Q: What does “tabloid fodder” mean?

A: “Tabloid fodder” refers to news or gossip that is sensationalized and often published in tabloid magazines or websites.

Q: Who is Jennifer Garner?

A: Jennifer Garner is an American actress known for her roles in films such as “Alias,” “13 Going on 30,” and “Dallas Buyers Club.”

Q: What is “Deep Water”?

A: “Deep Water” is an upcoming psychological thriller film based on the novel of the same name Patricia Highsmith. It stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as the lead characters.

In conclusion, Ben Affleck’s romantic history has been filled with high-profile relationships and public scrutiny. From his time with Jennifer Lopez to his recent split with Ana de Armas, Affleck’s love life has remained a topic of fascination for fans and the media alike. As he continues to make headlines with his professional endeavors, it will be interesting to see who captures Affleck’s heart next.