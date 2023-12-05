Who was Amanda Kloots husbands?

Remembering Amanda Kloots’ Late Husband: A Tale of Love and Loss

In the world of entertainment, Amanda Kloots is a name that has gained recognition for her talent and resilience. However, behind her success lies a heartbreaking story of love and loss. Amanda Kloots was married to the late Broadway actor, Nick Cordero, who tragically passed away in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Let’s delve into the life of Amanda Kloots and the remarkable bond she shared with her beloved husband.

Nick Cordero was a talented Canadian actor who made a name for himself in the theater industry. He starred in several Broadway productions, including “Bullets Over Broadway” and “Waitress.” Cordero’s charismatic stage presence and powerful performances earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Amanda Kloots, a former Broadway dancer turned fitness instructor, met Cordero in 2014 while working on the musical “Bullets Over Broadway.” The couple quickly fell in love and tied the knot in September 2017. Their love story was filled with joy, laughter, and shared dreams.

However, their lives took an unexpected turn when Cordero contracted COVID-19 in March 2020. He battled the virus for over three months, during which Kloots tirelessly documented his journey on social media, providing updates and rallying support from fans worldwide. Tragically, Cordero lost his battle with the virus on July 5, 2020, leaving behind his wife and their young son, Elvis.

The story of Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of COVID-19 and the strength of love in the face of adversity. Amanda Kloots continues to honor her late husband’s memory through her work and advocacy, inspiring others with her resilience and unwavering spirit.