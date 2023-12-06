Alia Bhatt’s First Boyfriend Revealed: A Look into Her Past Relationships

In the world of Bollywood, relationships and love affairs often become the talk of the town. One such actress who has been in the spotlight for her personal life is the talented and beautiful Alia Bhatt. Fans have always been curious about her romantic journey, especially when it comes to her first boyfriend. Today, we delve into the details and reveal the identity of Alia’s first love.

Who was Alia’s first boyfriend?

Alia Bhatt’s first boyfriend was none other than her childhood sweetheart, Ali Dadarkar. The two were reportedly in a relationship during their school days. Although their romance was short-lived, it left a lasting impression on Alia’s heart.

FAQs about Alia Bhatt’s first boyfriend:

Q: Who is Ali Dadarkar?

A: Ali Dadarkar is a childhood friend of Alia Bhatt. They were in a relationship during their school days.

Q: How long did Alia and Ali date?

A: While the exact duration of their relationship is unknown, it is believed to have been a brief romance during their school years.

Q: Are Alia and Ali still in touch?

A: It is unclear whether Alia and Ali are still in touch. However, they have both moved on with their lives and are focused on their respective careers.

Q: Who is Alia Bhatt dating now?

A: Currently, Alia Bhatt is in a relationship with fellow Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has been together for a few years and their relationship has been the subject of much media attention.

Alia Bhatt, known for her exceptional acting skills and charming personality, has always managed to keep her personal life private. While her first relationship with Ali Dadarkar may have ended long ago, it undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping her views on love and relationships.

As Alia continues to shine on the silver screen, her fans eagerly await updates on her personal life. However, it is important to respect her privacy and allow her to enjoy her relationships away from the prying eyes of the media.

In conclusion, Alia Bhatt’s first boyfriend was Ali Dadarkar, her childhood sweetheart. Although their relationship was short-lived, it holds a special place in Alia’s heart. As she continues to make waves in the film industry, her fans will undoubtedly be curious about her future romantic endeavors.