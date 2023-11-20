Who was 42 for Colorado Rockies?

In the world of baseball, numbers hold a special significance. They represent the players’ identities, their legacies, and their contributions to the game. One such number that holds a unique place in the hearts of Colorado Rockies fans is 42. But who exactly was 42 for the Rockies?

The Meaning of 42:

Before diving into the specifics, it’s important to understand the significance of the number 42 in baseball. This number is universally retired across all Major League Baseball (MLB) teams in honor of the legendary Jackie Robinson. Robinson, the first African American to play in the MLB, broke the color barrier on April 15, 1947. His courage and talent paved the way for racial integration in professional baseball.

The Rockies’ 42:

While the number 42 is retired league-wide, the Colorado Rockies have a unique connection to this iconic number. The Rockies were established as an expansion team in 1993, and their first-ever draft pick was none other than pitcher David Nied. Nied, a talented right-hander, wore the number 42 during his time with the Rockies.

David Nied’s Legacy:

Although Nied’s career with the Rockies was relatively short-lived, lasting only from 1993 to 1996, he made a lasting impact on the team and its fans. Nied’s debut season in 1993 was particularly memorable, as he became the first Rockies pitcher to record a win in franchise history. His contributions to the team’s early success were invaluable.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the number 42 retired in baseball?

A: The number 42 is retired in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in professional baseball.

Q: Did David Nied have a successful career with the Rockies?

A: While Nied’s career with the Rockies was relatively short, he made a significant impact, especially during the team’s early years.

Q: Are there any other players who wore 42 for the Rockies?

A: No, David Nied is the only player in Rockies history to wear the number 42.

In conclusion, the number 42 holds a special place in the hearts of Colorado Rockies fans. While it is universally retired in honor of Jackie Robinson, the Rockies’ connection to this iconic number lies with pitcher David Nied. His contributions to the team’s early success and his role as the first-ever draft pick make him a significant figure in Rockies history.