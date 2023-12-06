Who walked Julia Roberts down the aisle?

Julia Roberts’ Wedding: A Walk Down the Aisle with Her Father

In a heartwarming ceremony that took place on July 4th, 2002, Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts tied the knot with her longtime partner, cinematographer Daniel Moder. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony held at Roberts’ ranch in Taos, New Mexico. As the bride made her way down the aisle, all eyes were on the person who had the honor of walking her down: her beloved father, Walter Roberts.

Walter Roberts, a theater actor and playwright, has been a significant influence in Julia’s life. He has always been supportive of her career and has been her side through thick and thin. It was only fitting that he would be the one to accompany her on this momentous occasion.

As Julia Roberts made her grand entrance, arm in arm with her father, the guests couldn’t help but be moved the emotional scene. The bond between father and daughter was palpable, and it was clear that this was a special moment for both of them.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Julia Roberts?

A: Julia Roberts is an Academy Award-winning actress known for her roles in films such as “Pretty Woman,” “Erin Brockovich,” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” She is one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Q: Who is Daniel Moder?

A: Daniel Moder is a cinematographer who has worked on numerous films, including “The Mexican” and “Secret in Their Eyes.” He met Julia Roberts on the set of the film “The Mexican” in 2000, and they began dating shortly after.

Q: What does “walking down the aisle” mean?

A: “Walking down the aisle” is a phrase commonly used to describe the act of a bride entering the wedding ceremony, typically accompanied a parent or loved one. It is a symbolic moment that marks the bride’s transition from singlehood to marriage.

Q: Why was Julia Roberts’ wedding private?

A: Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder chose to have a private wedding to maintain their privacy and keep the ceremony intimate. They wanted to celebrate their special day with close family and friends away from the public eye.

Julia Roberts’ wedding was a beautiful affair, filled with love and joy. The image of her walking down the aisle with her father will forever be etched in the memories of those who witnessed it. It was a touching tribute to the bond between a father and his daughter, and a reminder of the importance of family in our lives.