Who voices the gloves in M&S advert?

In the latest M&S advert, a pair of animated gloves takes center stage, captivating viewers with their witty banter and charming personalities. But have you ever wondered who provides the voices behind these lovable accessories? We’ve got the scoop on the talented individuals who bring these gloves to life.

The Voices Behind the Gloves

The voices of the gloves in the M&S advert are none other than British actors Olivia Colman and Richard Ayoade. Colman, known for her exceptional acting skills and versatility, lends her voice to the female glove. Ayoade, on the other hand, brings his distinctive comedic style to the male glove. Together, their chemistry and talent create a delightful dynamic that adds an extra layer of charm to the advert.

FAQ

Q: Who is Olivia Colman?

A: Olivia Colman is a highly acclaimed British actress known for her roles in films such as “The Favourite” and “The Crown.” She has won numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Q: Who is Richard Ayoade?

A: Richard Ayoade is a British actor, comedian, writer, and director. He is best known for his role as Maurice Moss in the sitcom “The IT Crowd” and for directing films such as “Submarine” and “The Double.”

Q: How were the voices of the gloves recorded?

A: The voices of the gloves were recorded separately in a studio. The actors likely watched the animated footage of the gloves and delivered their lines accordingly, capturing the essence and personality of the characters.

Q: Are the gloves entirely animated?

A: Yes, the gloves in the M&S advert are entirely animated. They have been brought to life through the magic of computer-generated imagery (CGI), which allows for the creation of lifelike and expressive characters.

Q: Will the gloves be featured in future M&S adverts?

A: While there is no official confirmation, it is possible that the gloves may make appearances in future M&S adverts. Their popularity and the positive reception they have received from viewers may lead to their return in future campaigns.

In conclusion, Olivia Colman and Richard Ayoade lend their voices to the animated gloves in the M&S advert, adding a touch of humor and charm to the campaign. Their talent and chemistry bring these accessories to life, captivating audiences and leaving a lasting impression. As the advert continues to entertain viewers, we eagerly await what other delightful surprises M&S has in store for us in the future.