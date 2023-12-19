Who used to own CNN?

Who were the Previous Owners of CNN?

CNN, the renowned cable news network, has been a staple in American households for decades. But have you ever wondered who used to own this influential media outlet? Let’s take a closer look at the history of CNN’s ownership and the key players involved.

The Early Years:

CNN, which stands for Cable News Network, was founded in 1980 American media mogul Ted Turner. Turner, a visionary entrepreneur, recognized the potential of 24-hour news coverage and launched the network as the first television channel to provide round-the-clock news updates. Under Turner’s leadership, CNN quickly gained popularity and became a trusted source of news for millions of viewers worldwide.

Turner Broadcasting System:

In 1996, Turner Broadcasting System (TBS) merged with Time Warner, a major media conglomerate. This merger resulted in CNN becoming a subsidiary of Time Warner, with Ted Turner retaining a significant stake in the company. The merger allowed CNN to expand its reach and resources, solidifying its position as a leading news network.

WarnerMedia and AT&T:

In 2018, Time Warner was acquired telecommunications giant AT&T, leading to the formation of WarnerMedia. As a result, CNN became a part of the WarnerMedia portfolio, alongside other prominent media brands such as HBO and Warner Bros. This acquisition further enhanced CNN’s global presence and provided access to a vast array of resources and expertise.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is CNN still owned AT&T?

A: No, CNN is no longer owned AT&T. In 2021, WarnerMedia was spun off from AT&T and merged with Discovery, Inc., forming a new company called Warner Bros. Discovery. CNN is now a part of this new entity.

Q: Who is the current owner of CNN?

A: As of now, CNN is owned Warner Bros. Discovery, a media company formed through the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc.

Q: Will CNN’s ownership change in the future?

A: The media landscape is constantly evolving, and ownership changes are not uncommon. However, as of now, there are no indications of any imminent changes in CNN’s ownership.

In conclusion, CNN has had a rich history of ownership, starting with its founder Ted Turner and later becoming a part of major media conglomerates such as Time Warner and WarnerMedia. Today, CNN continues to be a prominent news network under the ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery, delivering news and analysis to audiences around the world.