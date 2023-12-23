Find Out Who Unfollowed You on Instagram

Summary: Discovering who unfollowed you on Instagram can be important, especially if you’re building an online business or personal brand. While manually checking your followers can be time-consuming, there are several apps available to help you keep track of your Instagram followers. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best apps that allow you to see who unfollowed you on Instagram.

FollowMeter

FollowMeter is a user-friendly Instagram app that provides a clear dashboard displaying key metrics about your followers. With this app, you can easily identify who has recently unfollowed you, as well as those who have started following you. FollowMeter is available for both iOS and Android platforms and offers subscription options for additional features.

Followers Tracker Pro

For a more comprehensive follower analysis, consider using Followers Tracker Pro. This app offers insights into who has unfollowed you, who you’re following but not reciprocating, and more. While there is a subscription price, Followers Tracker Pro is simple to use and only available on iOS.

Follow Cop

If you’re an Android user, Follow Cop is a reliable and free app that allows you to see who has unfollowed you since your last login. Although you may encounter some ads while using the app, Follow Cop provides accurate information about your lost Instagram followers.

InstaFollow

InstaFollow is a free app that provides various features to help you track and analyze your Instagram following. It allows you to monitor new followers, unfollowers, Story views, accounts you don’t follow back, and more. With InstaFollow, you can access detailed follower reports and engagement analyses. The app is available for both iOS and Android platforms, with optional paid extras.

Instalk

If you’re seeking in-depth audience insights, consider using Instalk. This app provides detailed reports on follower loss, accounts that don’t follow you back, and engagement statistics. While there is a monthly fee to access and update your follower data on Instalk, it offers valuable information about your Instagram audience. Instalk is compatible with iOS devices.

Discovering who unfollowed you on Instagram doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With the help of these apps, you can easily keep track of your Instagram followers and make informed decisions to maintain and grow your online presence.