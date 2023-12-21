Who turned down Chandler on Friends?

Who Rejected Chandler Bing on Friends?

In the iconic sitcom Friends, Chandler Bing, portrayed Matthew Perry, was known for his quick wit, sarcastic remarks, and endearing awkwardness. Throughout the show’s ten-season run, Chandler had his fair share of romantic encounters, but not all of them ended in success. Let’s take a closer look at some of the memorable characters who turned down Chandler’s advances.

The Janice Chronicles

One of the most notable rejections Chandler faced was from his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Janice Hosenstein, played Maggie Wheeler. Despite their tumultuous relationship, Janice ultimately decided to end things with Chandler multiple times throughout the series. Her distinct voice and catchphrase, “Oh my God,” became synonymous with Chandler’s failed attempts at love.

Kathy, the Actress

Chandler’s luck with women didn’t improve when he started dating Kathy, played Paget Brewster. Kathy was an aspiring actress who caught Chandler’s eye, but unfortunately, she ended up cheating on him with his roommate, Joey Tribbiani. This betrayal not only shattered Chandler’s heart but also strained his friendship with Joey.

Janine, the Dancer

After his breakup with Kathy, Chandler found himself attracted to Janine Lecroix, portrayed Elle Macpherson. Janine was a beautiful dancer who moved in with Joey and Chandler. However, their relationship hit a roadblock when Janine expressed her discomfort with Monica and Rachel, leading to her eventual departure from their lives.

FAQ:

Q: Did Chandler ever have a successful relationship?

A: Yes, Chandler eventually found love with Monica Geller, played Courteney Cox. They got married and had twins, providing one of the show’s most heartwarming storylines.

Q: Were there any other notable rejections?

A: Chandler also faced rejection from Aurora, a woman he met online, and Ginger, a woman with a prosthetic leg. These encounters added to the comedic moments that made Friends so beloved.

Q: Did Chandler’s failed relationships define his character?

A: While Chandler’s romantic misfortunes were a recurring theme, his character was much more than just his love life. He was known for his humor, loyalty to his friends, and personal growth throughout the series.

In the world of Friends, Chandler Bing’s journey through love was filled with ups and downs. Despite facing rejection from various women, he ultimately found his happily ever after. Chandler’s character remains a beloved part of the show, reminding us that even in the face of heartbreak, laughter and friendship can prevail.