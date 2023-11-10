Who trains Ryanair pilots?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, has a rigorous training program in place to ensure its pilots are well-prepared and highly skilled. The airline collaborates with several training organizations to provide comprehensive training to its pilots.

Training Organizations:

Ryanair primarily works with two training organizations: the Ryanair Training Centre (RTC) and the Airline Flight Academy (AFA). These organizations are responsible for training both new recruits and experienced pilots who join Ryanair.

Ryanair Training Centre (RTC):

The RTC, located in Dublin, Ireland, is Ryanair’s primary training facility. It offers a range of training programs, including the Ryanair Airline Pilot Standard (APS) MCC course. This course is designed to provide pilots with the necessary skills and knowledge to operate as a First Officer on Ryanair aircraft.

Airline Flight Academy (AFA):

The AFA, based in Germany, is another training organization that works closely with Ryanair. It offers a variety of training programs, including the Ryanair Type Rating course. This course focuses on specific aircraft types used Ryanair, ensuring pilots are proficient in operating these aircraft.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How long does it take to become a pilot at Ryanair?

A: The duration of pilot training can vary depending on the individual’s prior experience and the training program they undertake. On average, it takes around 18-24 months to complete the necessary training to become a pilot at Ryanair.

Q: Are Ryanair pilots trained to handle emergency situations?

A: Yes, Ryanair pilots undergo extensive training to handle various emergency scenarios. This includes simulated emergency procedures and regular recurrent training to ensure they are well-prepared to handle any unforeseen circumstances.

Q: Can pilots choose their preferred training organization?

A: Ryanair assigns pilots to training organizations based on various factors, including availability and operational requirements. However, pilots can express their preferences, and Ryanair takes these into consideration whenever possible.

In conclusion, Ryanair pilots are trained the Ryanair Training Centre (RTC) in Dublin and the Airline Flight Academy (AFA) in Germany. These training organizations provide comprehensive programs to ensure pilots are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to operate Ryanair aircraft safely and efficiently.