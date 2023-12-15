Who trained Creed in Creed 3?

Creed 3: The Mystery Behind Creed’s Trainer Unveiled

In the highly anticipated sequel to the Creed franchise, fans have been eagerly speculating about who will take on the role of Adonis Creed’s trainer. After the untimely demise of his father, Apollo Creed, in the ring, Adonis has been on a journey to establish his own legacy as a professional boxer. With the release of Creed 3 just around the corner, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will be the guiding force behind Adonis Creed’s training?

The Return of an Icon: Rocky Balboa

It has been confirmed that the legendary Rocky Balboa, portrayed Sylvester Stallone, will once again step into the ring as Adonis Creed’s trainer. Rocky Balboa, a former heavyweight champion himself, has been a mentor and father figure to Adonis since the first installment of the Creed series. His wealth of experience and unwavering support have been instrumental in Adonis’ rise to prominence in the boxing world.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Adonis Creed?

A: Adonis Creed is the son of the late Apollo Creed, a renowned boxer and former rival turned friend of Rocky Balboa. Adonis, played Michael B. Jordan, is a talented boxer determined to make a name for himself in the sport.

Q: Who is Rocky Balboa?

A: Rocky Balboa is a fictional character portrayed Sylvester Stallone in the Rocky film series. He is a former heavyweight champion who has become a beloved figure in the world of boxing.

Q: What is the Creed franchise?

A: The Creed franchise is a spin-off of the Rocky film series. It follows the story of Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, as he navigates his own boxing career while carrying the weight of his father’s legacy.

Q: When will Creed 3 be released?

A: Creed 3 is set to be released on [insert release date]. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Adonis Creed’s journey.

With the return of Rocky Balboa as Adonis Creed’s trainer, audiences can expect an emotional and action-packed film that delves deeper into the complexities of the boxing world. As the release date approaches, fans can’t help but wonder what challenges lie ahead for Adonis and how Rocky’s guidance will shape his path to greatness. Creed 3 promises to be a thrilling installment in the franchise, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats as they witness the next chapter in Adonis Creed’s inspiring story.