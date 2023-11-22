Who took over CBS?

In a surprising turn of events, ViacomCBS announced today that Shari Redstone, the daughter of media mogul Sumner Redstone, has officially taken over as the new chairwoman of CBS Corporation. This move comes after the recent merger between CBS and Viacom, which was completed in December 2019. Redstone’s appointment marks a significant shift in leadership for the media conglomerate, as she becomes one of the most powerful women in the industry.

What does this mean for CBS?

With Redstone at the helm, CBS is expected to undergo some significant changes. As the chairwoman, she will have a strong influence on the company’s strategic direction and decision-making processes. Redstone has a reputation for being a savvy businesswoman, and her leadership style is likely to bring a fresh perspective to CBS. It is anticipated that she will prioritize digital expansion and content creation, as well as focus on strengthening the company’s position in the highly competitive streaming market.

What is CBS Corporation?

CBS Corporation is a mass media company that operates various television networks, including the CBS Television Network, CBS News, and CBS Sports. It also owns and operates a number of local television stations across the United States. In addition to its television assets, CBS Corporation has a significant presence in radio broadcasting and publishing.

What is ViacomCBS?

ViacomCBS is a newly formed media conglomerate resulting from the merger of CBS Corporation and Viacom Inc. The merger brought together two major players in the entertainment industry, creating a powerhouse with a vast portfolio of television networks, film studios, and digital platforms. ViacomCBS owns popular brands such as MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and Paramount Pictures.

Conclusion

Shari Redstone’s appointment as chairwoman of CBS Corporation marks a new era for the media giant. With her extensive experience and vision, she is expected to steer the company towards growth and innovation in an ever-evolving media landscape. As CBS continues to adapt to the digital age, all eyes will be on Redstone as she leads the charge in shaping the future of one of the world’s most influential media companies.