Who took David Letterman’s place on TV?

Stephen Colbert Takes Over as Host of “The Late Show” Following David Letterman’s Departure

In a highly anticipated transition, Stephen Colbert stepped into the shoes of the legendary David Letterman as the new host of “The Late Show” on CBS. The late-night talk show, which has been a staple of American television for over two decades, bid farewell to Letterman in May 2015, leaving viewers wondering who would fill the void left the iconic host.

Who is Stephen Colbert?

Stephen Colbert is an American comedian, writer, and television host. He gained widespread recognition for his satirical news show, “The Colbert Report,” which aired on Comedy Central from 2005 to 2014. Colbert’s unique blend of political satire and humor earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

What is “The Late Show”?

“The Late Show” is a late-night talk show that airs on CBS. It features a mix of celebrity interviews, comedy sketches, and musical performances. The show has a long history, with David Letterman hosting from 1993 to 2015, and before him, Johnny Carson from 1962 to 1992.

Why did David Letterman leave?

After hosting “The Late Show” for over two decades, David Letterman decided to retire from late-night television. He expressed a desire to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests. Letterman’s departure marked the end of an era in late-night television and left a significant void to be filled.

Stephen Colbert’s debut

On September 8, 2015, Stephen Colbert made his highly anticipated debut as the new host of “The Late Show.” The premiere episode featured a star-studded lineup of guests, including George Clooney and Jeb Bush. Colbert’s unique comedic style and quick wit were on full display, as he seamlessly transitioned into the role previously held Letterman.

The Colbert era

Since taking over as host, Stephen Colbert has brought his own brand of humor and political satire to “The Late Show.” His interviews with notable figures from politics, entertainment, and beyond have garnered attention and praise. Colbert’s ability to tackle current events with a comedic twist has resonated with audiences, making “The Late Show” a continued success under his leadership.

In conclusion, Stephen Colbert has successfully taken over the reins of “The Late Show” following David Letterman’s departure. With his unique comedic style and sharp wit, Colbert has made the show his own while honoring the legacy of his predecessor. As the late-night talk show continues to evolve, Colbert’s presence ensures that viewers will be entertained and informed for years to come.