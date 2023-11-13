Who To Unblock Someone On Snapchat?

How to Unblock Someone on Snapchat?

Snapchat is a popular social media platform that allows users to send photos, videos, and messages that disappear after being viewed. While it’s a great way to stay connected with friends and family, there may come a time when you need to unblock someone on Snapchat. Whether it’s because of a misunderstanding or simply a change of heart, unblocking someone is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to unblock someone on Snapchat.

1. Open Snapchat: Launch the Snapchat app on your mobile device. Ensure that you have the latest version of the app installed.

2. Access Settings: Tap on your profile icon located in the top-left corner of the screen. This will take you to your profile page.

3. Navigate to Settings: On your profile page, tap on the gear icon in the top-right corner. This will open the Snapchat settings menu.

4. Find Blocked Users: Scroll down the settings menu until you find the “Blocked” section. Tap on it to view the list of users you have blocked.

5. Unblock User: In the list of blocked users, locate the person you want to unblock. Tap on their name to open their profile.

6. Unblock Confirmation: On the user’s profile page, you will see a prompt asking if you want to unblock them. Confirm your decision tapping “Yes” or “Unblock.”

7. Success: Once you’ve confirmed the unblock, the person will be removed from your blocked list, and you will be able to send and receive snaps from them again.

FAQ:

Q: Can a person I unblock see the snaps I sent them while they were blocked?

A: No, the snaps you sent while the person was blocked will not be visible to them once you unblock them.

Q: Will unblocking someone restore our previous conversations?

A: No, unblocking someone does not restore previous conversations. However, you can start a new conversation with them once unblocked.

Q: Can a person I unblock see my Story?

A: Yes, once you unblock someone, they will be able to see your Story and any future snaps you send to them.

Q: Can a person I unblock still see my saved messages?

A: No, unblocking someone does not grant them access to any saved messages or media.

Unblocking someone on Snapchat is a simple process that allows you to reconnect with friends and acquaintances. By following these steps, you can easily remove someone from your blocked list and resume communication with them on the platform.