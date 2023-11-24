Who to Pronounce Schadenfreude?

Introduction

Schadenfreude, a German word that has made its way into the English language, is often used to describe the feeling of pleasure derived from the misfortune of others. However, when it comes to pronouncing this intriguing term, many people find themselves at a loss. In this article, we will explore the correct pronunciation of schadenfreude and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

How to Pronounce Schadenfreude

The correct pronunciation of schadenfreude is “SHAH-den-froy-duh.” The first syllable, “SHAH,” is pronounced like the word “shah” as in the title for a Persian ruler. The second syllable, “den,” is pronounced like the word “den” as in a small, secluded space. The third syllable, “froy,” is pronounced like the word “froy” as in the name “Troy.” The final syllable, “duh,” is pronounced like the word “duh” as in an expression of mild annoyance or frustration.

FAQ

Q: What does schadenfreude mean?

A: Schadenfreude is a German word that refers to the pleasure or satisfaction one derives from the misfortune or suffering of others.

Q: Is schadenfreude a commonly used word in English?

A: While schadenfreude is not as commonly used as some other English words, it has gained popularity and recognition in recent years.

Q: Can you provide an example of how to use schadenfreude in a sentence?

A: Certainly! “John couldn’t help but feel a sense of schadenfreude when he saw his rival slip and fall on the ice.”

Q: Are there any similar words in English?

A: Yes, there are similar words in English that convey a similar meaning, such as “gloating” or “taking pleasure in someone else’s misfortune.”

Conclusion

Schadenfreude, a German word that has found its way into the English language, is pronounced as “SHAH-den-froy-duh.” It refers to the pleasure derived from the misfortune of others. While not as commonly used as some other English words, schadenfreude has gained recognition in recent years. So, the next time you come across this intriguing term, you can confidently pronounce it and understand its meaning.