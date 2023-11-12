Who to Change Facebook Name?

In a recent announcement, Facebook has introduced a new feature that allows users to change their names on the platform. This update comes as a response to the growing demand from users who wish to modify their names for various reasons. Whether it’s to reflect a new identity, protect privacy, or simply because they no longer resonate with their current name, Facebook is now providing an easy solution for users to make this change.

How to Change Your Facebook Name

Changing your Facebook name is a straightforward process. Simply follow these steps:

1. Log in to your Facebook account.

2. Click on the downward-facing arrow in the top-right corner of the screen.

3. Select “Settings & Privacy” from the drop-down menu.

4. Choose “Settings.”

5. On the left-hand side, click on “Personal Information.”

6. Under the “Name” section, click on “Edit.”

7. Enter your desired new name.

8. Review the name change guidelines provided Facebook to ensure compliance.

9. Click on “Review Change.”

10. Finally, click on “Save Changes” to complete the process.

It’s important to note that Facebook has certain restrictions when it comes to changing your name. You must adhere to their community standards and avoid using fake names or symbols. Additionally, you can only change your name once every 60 days, so choose wisely.

FAQ

Q: Can I change my Facebook name to anything I want?

A: No, Facebook has guidelines in place to prevent the use of fake names or symbols. Make sure to review their community standards before making any changes.

Q: How often can I change my Facebook name?

A: You can only change your Facebook name once every 60 days.

Q: Will changing my Facebook name affect my friends or followers?

A: No, changing your name will not affect your friends or followers. They will still be able to see your posts and interact with you as usual.

In conclusion, Facebook’s new feature allows users to easily change their names on the platform. By following a few simple steps, users can reflect their new identity, protect their privacy, or update their name to better suit their preferences. Remember to adhere to Facebook’s guidelines and choose your new name wisely.