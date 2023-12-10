Who takes over Waystar?

Succession at Waystar: Speculations on the Future Leadership

As the power struggle at Waystar Royco intensifies, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will ultimately take over the reins of this media empire? With the recent health concerns surrounding Logan Roy, the current CEO, and the ongoing family feuds, the future leadership of Waystar remains uncertain. Let’s delve into the potential contenders and the possible outcomes of this high-stakes battle.

Potential Contenders

Kendall Roy: As Logan Roy’s eldest son, Kendall has long been groomed to succeed his father. However, his failed attempt to take over the company in the past has left doubts about his ability to lead. Nevertheless, Kendall’s recent rebellion against his father and his growing influence within the company make him a strong contender.

Shiv Roy: Shiv, Logan’s only daughter, has always been an outsider in the family business. However, her sharp intellect and strategic thinking have gained her recognition within Waystar. Shiv’s recent alliance with Kendall and her willingness to challenge her father’s authority make her a formidable candidate for the top position.

Roman Roy: The youngest of the Roy siblings, Roman has often been underestimated due to his playful and unpredictable nature. However, his unconventional approach to business and his ability to think outside the box could make him a dark horse in the succession race.

Possible Outcomes

Logan Roy retains control: Despite his health concerns, Logan may manage to maintain his grip on Waystar. His iron-fisted leadership style and refusal to relinquish power could result in a continuation of the status quo.

Kendall Roy takes over: If Kendall manages to rally enough support within the company and successfully oust his father, he could become the new CEO. However, the fallout from such a coup could have far-reaching consequences for the Roy family and Waystar’s stability.

Shiv Roy emerges as the leader: Shiv’s strategic alliances and her ability to navigate the complex dynamics of the Roy family may position her as a compromise candidate. Her ascension to the top could bring a fresh perspective to Waystar and potentially unite the warring factions.

FAQ

Q: What is Waystar Royco?

A: Waystar Royco is a fictional media conglomerate depicted in the television series “Succession.” It is led the Roy family and encompasses various media outlets and entertainment properties.

Q: Who is Logan Roy?

A: Logan Roy is the founder and CEO of Waystar Royco. He is a powerful and ruthless business tycoon.

Q: What is the power struggle at Waystar Royco?

A: The power struggle refers to the internal conflict within the Roy family over who will succeed Logan as the CEO of Waystar Royco.

Q: When will the new leader be determined?

A: The outcome of the succession battle remains uncertain, and it is yet to be determined who will ultimately take over Waystar Royco.

Q: How does the TV series “Succession” influence this speculation?

A: The TV series “Succession” provides insights into the fictional world of Waystar Royco and the dynamics of the Roy family. While the show’s plot and characters are fictional, they contribute to the speculation and analysis surrounding the potential leadership at Waystar.

As the battle for control at Waystar Royco rages on, the future of this media empire hangs in the balance. Only time will tell who will emerge victorious and shape the destiny of Waystar. Until then, the speculation continues.