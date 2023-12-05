Who Survived Order 66? The Untold Stories of the Jedi

In a galaxy far, far away, the Jedi Order faced its darkest hour when Order 66 was executed. This sinister command, issued Emperor Palpatine, marked the beginning of the Great Jedi Purge. The question on the minds of many Star Wars fans is: who managed to survive this devastating event? Today, we delve into the untold stories of the Jedi who defied the odds and escaped the clutches of the Empire.

FAQ:

Q: What was Order 66?

A: Order 66 was a secret command implanted within the clone troopers of the Grand Army of the Republic. It instructed them to turn against their Jedi commanders and eliminate them, effectively wiping out the Jedi Order.

Q: How many Jedi survived Order 66?

A: The exact number of Jedi who survived Order 66 remains unknown. However, it is widely believed that only a handful managed to escape the purge.

Q: Who were some notable survivors?

A: Among the most notable survivors were Jedi Masters Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi. They went into hiding and played crucial roles in the original trilogy. Other survivors include Kanan Jarrus, Ahsoka Tano, and Cal Kestis, who were featured in various Star Wars media.

Q: How did they manage to survive?

A: Each Jedi survivor had their own unique story of escape and evasion. Some went into hiding on remote planets, while others assumed new identities. Many Jedi relied on their skills and the help of allies to stay one step ahead of the Empire.

Q: What happened to the surviving Jedi?

A: The surviving Jedi played significant roles in the fight against the Empire. They trained new Jedi, fought alongside the Rebel Alliance, and worked to restore peace and justice to the galaxy.

While the Jedi Order suffered a devastating blow with Order 66, the resilience and determination of those who survived ensured that the light side of the Force would continue to endure. Their stories serve as a reminder of the indomitable spirit of the Jedi and their unwavering commitment to justice and peace.