Who started the best dressed list?

In the world of fashion, the best dressed list has become a coveted honor for celebrities and style icons. But have you ever wondered who started this trend? Let’s delve into the origins of the best dressed list and how it has evolved over time.

The concept of ranking individuals based on their fashion choices can be traced back to the early 20th century. However, it was not until the 1940s that the idea of a formal best dressed list gained prominence. Eleanor Lambert, a renowned American publicist and fashion promoter, is widely credited with pioneering this concept.

Lambert, known for her influential role in the fashion industry, introduced the International Best Dressed List in 1940. This annual list aimed to recognize individuals who displayed exceptional style and elegance. Lambert’s intention was to promote American fashion and elevate its status on a global scale.

Over the years, the best dressed list has evolved into a highly anticipated event in the fashion calendar. Today, numerous publications and organizations curate their own versions of the list, each with its own criteria and panel of judges. These lists not only celebrate the sartorial choices of celebrities but also serve as a platform to showcase emerging designers and trends.

In conclusion, the best dressed list has become an integral part of the fashion industry, thanks to the pioneering efforts of Eleanor Lambert. This trend has not only celebrated the style choices of individuals but has also played a significant role in promoting fashion on a global scale. As fashion continues to evolve, we can expect the best dressed list to remain a prominent feature, showcasing the creativity and elegance of those who grace it.