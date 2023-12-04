Who started Citizen TV?

Who Founded Citizen TV: A Look into the Origins of Kenya’s Leading Television Station

Introduction

Citizen TV, one of Kenya’s most prominent television stations, has become a household name in the country. With its diverse programming and commitment to delivering quality content, it has captured the hearts of millions of viewers. But have you ever wondered who was behind the creation of this influential media outlet? In this article, we delve into the origins of Citizen TV and shed light on its founders.

The Birth of Citizen TV

Citizen TV was established in 1999 Royal Media Services, a media company founded Samuel Kamau Macharia, commonly known as SK Macharia. Macharia, a renowned Kenyan entrepreneur and media mogul, had a vision to revolutionize the media landscape in Kenya. With this goal in mind, he launched Citizen TV, which quickly gained popularity and became a leading television station in the country.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a television station?

A television station is a broadcasting organization that transmits television programs to viewers. It typically operates on a specific frequency or channel and provides a range of content, including news, entertainment, and educational programs.

Q: Who is SK Macharia?

SK Macharia, born in 1942, is a Kenyan businessman and media tycoon. He is the founder and chairman of Royal Media Services, which owns Citizen TV, among other media outlets. Macharia has played a significant role in shaping the media landscape in Kenya and has received numerous accolades for his contributions.

Conclusion

The birth of Citizen TV marked a turning point in Kenya’s media industry. Thanks to the vision and determination of SK Macharia, the station has become a powerhouse in the country, providing viewers with a wide range of engaging and informative content. As Citizen TV continues to evolve and adapt to the changing media landscape, its impact on Kenyan society remains undeniable.