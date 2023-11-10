Who stars in the M&S advert 2023?

In the highly anticipated M&S advert for 2023, the British retailer has once again managed to secure a star-studded cast to showcase their latest collection. This year’s advert features a mix of established actors, musicians, and even a surprise appearance from a popular athlete.

Leading the pack is none other than Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson. Known for her incredible talent and versatility, Thompson brings her charm and elegance to the screen, captivating audiences with her performance. Her involvement in the M&S advert is sure to generate excitement and interest among viewers.

Joining Thompson is the talented musician and actor Harry Styles. With his undeniable charisma and unique sense of style, Styles adds a touch of coolness to the advert. His presence is expected to appeal to a younger demographic, further expanding the reach of the M&S brand.

In a surprising twist, the M&S advert also features a cameo from renowned footballer Marcus Rashford. Known for his philanthropy and advocacy for social justice, Rashford’s appearance in the advert aligns with M&S’s commitment to making a positive impact on society. His inclusion is likely to resonate with viewers who admire his efforts both on and off the field.

FAQ:

Q: What is M&S?

A: M&S, short for Marks & Spencer, is a British multinational retailer known for its high-quality clothing, home products, and food.

Q: When will the M&S advert for 2023 be released?

A: The exact release date of the M&S advert for 2023 has not been announced yet. However, it is typically unveiled in the weeks leading up to the holiday season.

Q: Are there any other notable celebrities in the advert?

A: While Emma Thompson, Harry Styles, and Marcus Rashford are the main stars of the M&S advert, there may be additional celebrities making appearances. However, these have not been confirmed at this time.

In conclusion, the M&S advert for 2023 boasts an impressive lineup of stars, including Emma Thompson, Harry Styles, and Marcus Rashford. With their combined talent and influence, this year’s advert is sure to captivate audiences and further solidify M&S’s position as a leading retailer in the industry.