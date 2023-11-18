Who Social Determinants Of Health Conceptual Framework

The World Health Organization (WHO) has long recognized that health is influenced a wide range of factors beyond just medical care. In order to better understand and address these factors, the WHO has developed the Social Determinants of Health (SDH) Conceptual Framework. This framework provides a comprehensive approach to understanding the various social, economic, and environmental factors that shape health outcomes.

The SDH Conceptual Framework is based on the understanding that health is not solely determined individual choices or genetics, but is also influenced the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work, and age. These conditions, known as social determinants of health, include factors such as income, education, employment, housing, and access to healthcare.

By examining these social determinants, the WHO aims to identify the underlying causes of health inequities and develop strategies to address them. The framework emphasizes the importance of addressing the root causes of health disparities, rather than simply treating the symptoms.

FAQ:

Q: What are social determinants of health?

A: Social determinants of health are the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work, and age. These factors include socioeconomic status, education, employment, housing, and access to healthcare.

Q: Why is the WHO focusing on social determinants of health?

A: The WHO recognizes that health is influenced a wide range of factors beyond just medical care. By addressing social determinants of health, the WHO aims to reduce health inequities and improve overall population health.

Q: How does the SDH Conceptual Framework work?

A: The SDH Conceptual Framework provides a comprehensive approach to understanding the social determinants of health. It helps identify the underlying causes of health disparities and guides the development of strategies to address them.

Q: What is the goal of the SDH Conceptual Framework?

A: The goal of the SDH Conceptual Framework is to improve health equity addressing the social, economic, and environmental factors that influence health outcomes.

In conclusion, the WHO’s Social Determinants of Health Conceptual Framework is a valuable tool for understanding and addressing the various factors that shape health outcomes. By focusing on the social determinants of health, the WHO aims to reduce health inequities and improve overall population health.