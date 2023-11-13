Who Snapchat Owned By?

In the ever-evolving world of social media, Snapchat has emerged as one of the most popular platforms for sharing photos and videos with friends and followers. But have you ever wondered who owns this trendy app? Let’s delve into the ownership of Snapchat and shed some light on its journey.

Snapchat, initially launched in 2011, was the brainchild of Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown. The trio developed the app while they were students at Stanford University. Since its inception, Snapchat has gained immense popularity, particularly among younger users, for its unique feature of disappearing messages and creative filters.

In terms of ownership, Snapchat is owned a company called Snap Inc. Snap Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Evan Spiegel, one of the original creators of Snapchat, serves as the CEO of Snap Inc. The company went public in 2017 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SNAP.

Snap Inc. has expanded its offerings beyond the Snapchat app. They have introduced various hardware products, including Spectacles, which are sunglasses with built-in cameras that allow users to capture and share moments directly to their Snapchat accounts.

FAQ:

Q: Is Snapchat owned Facebook?

A: No, Snapchat is not owned Facebook. It is owned Snap Inc., an independent company.

Q: Who are the founders of Snapchat?

A: Snapchat was founded Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown.

Q: When did Snapchat go public?

A: Snapchat went public in 2017 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q: What other products does Snap Inc. offer?

A: Snap Inc. has introduced hardware products like Spectacles, sunglasses with built-in cameras.

In conclusion, Snapchat is owned Snap Inc., a company founded Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown. The app has gained immense popularity for its unique features and continues to be a dominant player in the social media landscape.