Who smoked real cigarettes in Peaky Blinders?

Who Were the Real Cigarette Smokers in Peaky Blinders?

In the hit TV series Peaky Blinders, set in post-World War I Birmingham, smoking plays a prominent role, with characters often seen puffing away on cigarettes. But who were the real cigarette smokers in the show? Let’s take a closer look at the characters and their smoking habits.

Thomas Shelby: As the leader of the Peaky Blinders gang, Thomas Shelby, portrayed Cillian Murphy, is rarely seen without a cigarette in hand. Smoking is not only a part of his character’s image but also serves as a way to convey his cool and calculated demeanor.

Aunt Polly Gray: Played Helen McCrory, Aunt Polly is another character who frequently indulges in smoking. As the matriarch of the Shelby family, she exudes power and authority, and her smoking habit adds to her overall mystique.

Arthur Shelby: Thomas Shelby’s older brother, Arthur, portrayed Paul Anderson, is often seen lighting up a cigarette. Arthur’s smoking habit reflects his rebellious and impulsive nature, adding to his unpredictable persona.

John Shelby: Joe Cole’s character, John Shelby, is also a regular smoker in the series. His smoking habit is often associated with his hot-headedness and his willingness to take risks.

Michael Gray: Although not a member of the Shelby family blood, Michael Gray, played Finn Cole, becomes an integral part of the gang. He is occasionally seen smoking, symbolizing his assimilation into the Peaky Blinders’ world.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of smoking in Peaky Blinders?

A: Smoking is used as a visual tool to enhance the characters’ personalities and convey their attitudes and emotions. It adds to the gritty and atmospheric setting of the show.

Q: Are the actors smoking real cigarettes?

A: No, the cigarettes used on set are typically herbal or non-tobacco alternatives. This is done to protect the actors’ health and comply with smoking regulations.

Q: Does smoking play a historical role in the show?

A: Yes, smoking was prevalent during the time period in which Peaky Blinders is set. It was a common habit among both men and women, and the show accurately reflects this aspect of the era.

In conclusion, smoking is a significant element in Peaky Blinders, with various characters using cigarettes to enhance their personas. The show’s attention to detail and historical accuracy make smoking an integral part of the overall atmosphere and character development.