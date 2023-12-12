Who smoked real cigarettes in Peaky Blinders?

Who Were the Real Cigarette Smokers in Peaky Blinders?

In the hit TV series Peaky Blinders, set in post-World War I Birmingham, smoking plays a prominent role, with characters often seen puffing away on cigarettes. But who were the real cigarette smokers in the show? Let’s take a closer look at the characters and their smoking habits.

Thomas Shelby: As the leader of the Peaky Blinders gang, Thomas Shelby, portrayed Cillian Murphy, is rarely seen without a cigarette in hand. Smoking is not only a part of his character’s image but also serves as a way to convey his cool and calculated demeanor.

Aunt Polly Gray: Played Helen McCrory, Aunt Polly is another character who frequently indulges in smoking. As the matriarch of the Shelby family, she exudes power and authority, and her smoking habit adds to her overall mystique.

Arthur Shelby: Thomas Shelby’s older brother, Arthur, portrayed Paul Anderson, is often seen smoking as well. Arthur’s smoking habit reflects his rebellious and impulsive nature, adding to his unpredictable persona.

John Shelby: While not as prominent a smoker as his brothers, John Shelby, played Joe Cole, occasionally lights up a cigarette. His smoking habit is often seen during moments of stress or contemplation, highlighting his complex character.

Michael Gray: As the cousin of the Shelby family, Michael Gray, portrayed Finn Cole, is introduced in later seasons. Although not a heavy smoker, Michael is occasionally seen with a cigarette, symbolizing his integration into the Shelby world.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of smoking in Peaky Blinders?

A: Smoking is used as a visual tool to enhance the characters’ personalities and convey their emotions. It adds to the gritty and atmospheric setting of the show.

Q: Are the actors smoking real cigarettes?

A: No, the actors do not smoke real cigarettes during filming. Herbal or non-tobacco cigarettes are often used as a substitute to minimize health risks.

Q: Why is smoking so prevalent in the show?

A: Smoking was a common habit during the early 20th century, and Peaky Blinders aims to depict the era authentically. Additionally, smoking serves as a visual cue to establish the characters’ identities and add depth to their portrayals.

In conclusion, smoking is a significant element in Peaky Blinders, with various characters using cigarettes to enhance their personas. From Thomas Shelby’s iconic cigarette to Aunt Polly’s enigmatic allure, smoking plays a crucial role in shaping the show’s atmosphere and character development.