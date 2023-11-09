Who sings the song for the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert?

In the midst of the festive season, one question that has been on the minds of many is: who sings the song for the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert? Every year, the British retailer releases a heartwarming and often highly anticipated advertisement to celebrate the holiday season. The choice of song and artist can play a significant role in capturing the attention and emotions of viewers. So, let’s delve into this year’s Marks and Spencer Christmas advert and find out who is behind the captivating vocals.

The Song:

This year, the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert features the iconic song “Forever Young.” Originally released the German synth-pop band Alphaville in 1984, the song has become a timeless classic. Its poignant lyrics and uplifting melody make it a perfect fit for the holiday season, evoking feelings of nostalgia and hope.

The Artist:

The artist lending their voice to the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert is none other than the talented British singer-songwriter, Fleur East. Fleur rose to fame as a contestant on the reality TV show “The X Factor” in 2014, where she showcased her powerful vocals and energetic performances. Since then, she has released her own music and has become a well-known figure in the British music industry.

FAQ:

Q: Is the song “Forever Young” a new recording?

A: No, the version of “Forever Young” featured in the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert is a cover performed Fleur East.

Q: Can I find Fleur East’s version of “Forever Young” on streaming platforms?

A: Yes, Fleur East’s rendition of “Forever Young” is available on various streaming platforms, allowing you to enjoy her beautiful vocals beyond the confines of the advert.

Q: Are there any other notable songs or artists featured in the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert?

A: While “Forever Young” takes center stage in this year’s advert, Marks and Spencer often includes a medley of other festive songs performed various artists to create a joyful and festive atmosphere.

In conclusion, Fleur East’s rendition of “Forever Young” adds a touch of magic to the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert. Her soulful vocals bring new life to this beloved song, making it a perfect accompaniment to the holiday season. So, sit back, relax, and let the enchanting sounds of Fleur East’s voice transport you into the festive spirit.