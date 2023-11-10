Who sings marks and spencer Christmas advert?

In the midst of the festive season, one question that has been on the lips of many is, “Who sings the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert?” Every year, the iconic British retailer releases a heartwarming and catchy advertisement to get us all in the holiday spirit. And this year is no exception.

The singer behind the enchanting vocals in the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert is none other than the talented and soulful British artist, Tom Odell. Known for his captivating voice and heartfelt lyrics, Odell brings a touch of magic to this year’s campaign.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Tom Odell?

A: Tom Odell is a British singer-songwriter who rose to fame with his debut album, “Long Way Down,” in 2013. He has since released several successful albums and has won numerous awards for his music.

Q: What is the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert about?

A: The Marks and Spencer Christmas advert tells a heartwarming story that captures the essence of the holiday season. It often features scenes of families coming together, delicious festive food, and the joy of giving and receiving gifts.

Q: Where can I watch the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert?

A: The Marks and Spencer Christmas advert is typically aired on television during the holiday season. However, you can also find it on the official Marks and Spencer website, as well as on their social media channels.

Q: Are there any other notable singers who have featured in previous Marks and Spencer Christmas adverts?

A: Yes, over the years, Marks and Spencer has collaborated with various renowned artists for their Christmas adverts. Some notable names include Ellie Goulding, Take That, and Janet Jackson.

The Marks and Spencer Christmas advert has become a highly anticipated tradition for many, signaling the start of the festive season. With Tom Odell’s enchanting voice providing the soundtrack, this year’s advert is sure to capture the hearts of viewers across the nation. So, gather your loved ones, grab a cup of hot cocoa, and enjoy the magic of the Marks and Spencer Christmas advert.