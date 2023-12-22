Who shares Estadio Azteca?

Estadio Azteca: The Iconic Stadium Shared Two Giants

Mexico City is home to one of the most legendary stadiums in the world, Estadio Azteca. This iconic venue has witnessed countless historic moments in sports and has become a symbol of Mexican football. However, what many people may not know is that Estadio Azteca is shared two of the country’s most prominent football clubs: Club América and Cruz Azul.

Club América: Founded in 1916, Club América is one of the oldest and most successful football clubs in Mexico. With a passionate fan base and a rich history, they have won numerous national and international titles. Club América has called Estadio Azteca home since 1966, making it an integral part of their identity. The team’s iconic yellow and blue colors fill the stadium with energy and excitement during their matches.

Cruz Azul: Established in 1927, Cruz Azul is another powerhouse in Mexican football. Known for their distinctive blue uniforms, they have also achieved great success both domestically and internationally. Cruz Azul has shared Estadio Azteca with Club América since 1971, creating a unique dynamic within the stadium. The intense rivalry between these two clubs adds an extra layer of excitement to every match played at Estadio Azteca.

FAQ:

Q: How many seats does Estadio Azteca have?

A: Estadio Azteca has a seating capacity of approximately 87,000, making it one of the largest stadiums in the world.

Q: Has Estadio Azteca hosted any major international events?

A: Yes, Estadio Azteca has hosted several significant events, including two FIFA World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986. It is also a frequent venue for international matches and concerts.

Q: Are there any plans to build a new stadium for either Club América or Cruz Azul?

A: While there have been discussions about constructing new stadiums for both clubs, no concrete plans have been announced. Estadio Azteca continues to be the shared home for Club América and Cruz Azul.

Estadio Azteca stands as a symbol of Mexican football and the fierce rivalry between Club América and Cruz Azul. The stadium’s history and grandeur make it a must-visit destination for football enthusiasts from around the world. Whether you support the yellow and blue or the iconic blue of Cruz Azul, Estadio Azteca is a place where legends are made and memories are cherished.