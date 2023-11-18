Who Selena Gomez Has Dated?

Selena Gomez, the talented singer and actress, has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years. From fellow musicians to Hollywood heartthrobs, Gomez has been linked to some of the most eligible bachelors in the industry. Let’s take a closer look at her dating history.

Justin Bieber: One of Gomez’s most well-known relationships was with pop sensation Justin Bieber. The couple first started dating in 2010 and had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years. Their romance was highly publicized and followed millions of fans worldwide. Despite their ups and downs, Gomez and Bieber remained a prominent couple in the media until their final split in 2018.

The Weeknd: After her breakup with Bieber, Gomez found love with Canadian singer The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). The couple began dating in early 2017 and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that same year. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they called it quits in October 2017.

FAQ:

Q: Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber still friends?

A: While their romantic relationship may be over, Gomez and Bieber have maintained a complicated friendship. They have been known to support each other’s careers and have even collaborated on music together.

Q: Who is Selena Gomez currently dating?

A: As of the latest reports, Selena Gomez is not publicly dating anyone. She has been focusing on her music and acting career, as well as her personal growth.

Q: How does Selena Gomez handle the media attention on her relationships?

A: Gomez has been open about the challenges of dating in the public eye. She has expressed her desire to keep her personal life private and has often chosen not to comment on rumors or speculation surrounding her relationships.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez has had a colorful dating history, with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd being two of her most notable exes. While her romantic life has been the subject of much media attention, Gomez continues to prioritize her career and personal growth.