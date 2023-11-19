Who Scarlett Johansson Married To?

In a surprise announcement, Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson recently tied the knot with her long-time partner, Colin Jost. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended close friends and family members. This news has left fans and media outlets buzzing with excitement, eager to learn more about the newlyweds and their relationship.

Scarlett Johansson, known for her versatile acting skills and stunning beauty, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for over two decades. With numerous critically acclaimed performances under her belt, she has become one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. Johansson has captivated audiences with her roles in films such as “Lost in Translation,” “The Avengers” series, and “Marriage Story.”

Colin Jost, on the other hand, is a well-known comedian, writer, and actor. He is most recognized for his work as a writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor on the popular sketch comedy show, “Saturday Night Live.” Jost’s sharp wit and comedic timing have earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

The couple first met in 2006 when Johansson hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.” However, it wasn’t until 2017 that they made their relationship public. Since then, they have been spotted together at various events and red carpets, showcasing their love and support for one another.

The marriage of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost has undoubtedly brought joy to their fans and well-wishers. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives together, their supporters eagerly await their future projects and the possibility of seeing their incredible talents merge in the entertainment industry.