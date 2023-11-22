Who said the 7 words you can’t say on TV?

In the realm of television broadcasting, there are certain words that have long been considered off-limits due to their explicit or offensive nature. These words, commonly referred to as the “seven words you can’t say on TV,” have sparked controversy and debate over the years. But who exactly coined this infamous phrase?

The credit for popularizing the phrase goes to the legendary American comedian George Carlin. In 1972, Carlin performed a routine titled “Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television” during a live show at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. This routine, which humorously explored the absurdity of censorship, became one of Carlin’s most well-known and controversial acts.

Carlin’s seven words, which we won’t repeat here due to their explicit nature, were deemed inappropriate for broadcast the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC, an independent agency of the United States government, regulates interstate communications radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable.

FAQ:

Q: What are the seven words you can’t say on TV?

A: The seven words, as famously identified George Carlin, are considered highly offensive and explicit. They include profanities and sexually explicit terms.

Q: Why are these words banned from television?

A: These words are considered inappropriate for broadcast due to their explicit nature and potential to offend viewers. The FCC enforces regulations to maintain decency standards on public airwaves.

Q: Are these words banned worldwide?

A: The specific list of banned words may vary from country to country, as different nations have their own broadcasting regulations and standards. However, many countries have similar restrictions on explicit language.

Q: Has the list of banned words changed over time?

A: The list of banned words has evolved over time, reflecting changes in societal norms and attitudes towards language. Some words that were once considered taboo may now be more accepted, while new words have emerged as potentially offensive.

While George Carlin may have popularized the phrase “seven words you can’t say on TV,” it is important to note that these words are not universally banned. The specific list of prohibited words may vary depending on cultural, legal, and regulatory contexts. Nonetheless, Carlin’s routine continues to serve as a reminder of the ongoing debate surrounding censorship and freedom of expression in the media.