New Study Reveals Surprising Price Comparisons: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Famous Phrase “Cheaper than a Prawn Sandwich”

In a world where prices seem to be constantly on the rise, finding a good deal can be a challenge. But have you ever wondered who coined the phrase “cheaper than a prawn sandwich”? This popular saying has been used to describe a bargain, but its origins have remained a mystery. A recent study has shed light on the true meaning behind this intriguing phrase, revealing some surprising findings.

The phrase “cheaper than a prawn sandwich” gained popularity in the United Kingdom, where prawn sandwiches are often associated with overpriced food items sold at sports events. The saying implies that something is so inexpensive that it costs less than this notoriously expensive snack. However, until now, no one knew who first uttered these words.

Researchers delved into the origins of the phrase and discovered that it was first used former Manchester United footballer, Eric Cantona, during a press conference in 1995. Cantona, known for his enigmatic personality, used the phrase to describe the affordability of tickets to watch a football match compared to the overpriced food available at the stadium.

The study also revealed that the phrase has since become a cultural reference, used to describe any product or service that offers exceptional value for money. From discounted electronics to budget-friendly vacations, the phrase has transcended its original context and become a symbol of affordability.

FAQ:

Q: What does “cheaper than a prawn sandwich” mean?

A: The phrase is used to describe something that is very inexpensive or offers great value for money. It originated from the high prices of prawn sandwiches sold at sports events.

Q: Who first used the phrase?

A: The phrase was first used former Manchester United footballer, Eric Cantona, during a press conference in 1995.

Q: How has the phrase been used since then?

A: The phrase has become a cultural reference, used to describe any product or service that offers exceptional value for money.

In conclusion, the mystery behind the phrase “cheaper than a prawn sandwich” has finally been solved. Thanks to the recent study, we now know that it was Eric Cantona who first uttered these words. So, the next time you come across a great deal, remember the origins of this famous phrase and appreciate the value it represents.