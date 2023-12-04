Who runs Citizen app?

Who is Behind the Citizen App?

In the world of crime reporting and public safety, the Citizen app has become a popular tool for many individuals seeking real-time information about incidents happening in their vicinity. With its user-friendly interface and ability to alert users about nearby emergencies, the app has gained a significant following. However, many users are left wondering: who exactly is behind the Citizen app?

The Founders and Team

Citizen was founded in 2016 Andrew Frame and Spenser Pride. Andrew Frame, a serial entrepreneur, previously co-founded the popular video doorbell company, Ring. Spenser Pride, on the other hand, has a background in product management and has worked for various technology companies. Together, they created Citizen with the aim of providing users with instant access to information about crimes and emergencies in their area.

The Company

Citizen operates as a private company, headquartered in New York City. It has received significant funding from various venture capital firms, including Sequoia Capital and Founders Fund. The app is available for free download on both iOS and Android devices, allowing users to stay informed about incidents happening nearby.

FAQ

Q: How does the Citizen app work?

A: The Citizen app uses a combination of user reports and official data sources, such as police scanners and emergency dispatch systems, to provide real-time information about incidents in specific areas.

Q: Is the information on Citizen app accurate?

A: While Citizen strives to provide accurate and timely information, it is important to remember that the app relies on user reports, which may not always be verified. It is always recommended to cross-reference information with official sources.

Q: Can I report incidents on the Citizen app?

A: Yes, users can report incidents they witness directly through the app. However, it is crucial to use the reporting feature responsibly and avoid spreading false information.

Q: Is my personal information safe on the Citizen app?

A: Citizen takes user privacy seriously and has implemented measures to protect personal information. However, it is always advisable to review the app’s privacy policy and exercise caution when sharing sensitive information.

In conclusion, the Citizen app was founded Andrew Frame and Spenser Pride, and it operates as a private company based in New York City. While the app provides valuable real-time information about incidents, users should exercise caution and verify information from official sources.