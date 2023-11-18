Who Robert Downey Jr Wife?

Who is Robert Downey Jr.’s Wife?

Robert Downey Jr., the renowned American actor, producer, and singer, is married to Susan Downey (formerly Susan Levin). Susan is a film producer and the co-founder of Team Downey, a production company she established with her husband. Born on November 6, 1973, in Schaumburg, Illinois, Susan Downey has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry alongside her husband.

The Love Story of Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey first met in 2003 while working on the film “Gothika.” At the time, Susan was serving as a producer on the project. The couple’s professional relationship soon blossomed into a romantic one, and they tied the knot on August 27, 2005. Since then, they have been inseparable and have supported each other’s careers.

Susan Downey’s Career and Achievements

Susan Downey has an impressive career in the film industry. She has produced numerous successful movies, including the “Sherlock Holmes” series, “The Judge,” and “Dolittle,” all of which starred her husband. Her production company, Team Downey, has also been involved in various other projects, showcasing her talent and dedication to the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When did Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey get married?

A: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey got married on August 27, 2005.

Q: What is Susan Downey’s profession?

A: Susan Downey is a film producer and the co-founder of Team Downey.

Q: What movies has Susan Downey produced?

A: Susan Downey has produced movies such as the “Sherlock Holmes” series, “The Judge,” and “Dolittle.”

Q: How did Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey meet?

A: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey first met while working on the film “Gothika” in 2003.

In conclusion, Susan Downey is the wife of the talented actor Robert Downey Jr. She has made significant contributions to the film industry as a producer and co-founder of Team Downey. Their love story is a testament to their strong bond and mutual support in both their personal and professional lives.