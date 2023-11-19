Who Rihanna Has Dated?

Rihanna, the Barbadian singer, songwriter, and businesswoman, has had a string of high-profile relationships over the years. Known for her chart-topping hits and captivating performances, Rihanna’s personal life has often been a topic of interest for fans and the media alike. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable individuals she has been romantically linked with.

Chris Brown: One of Rihanna’s most well-known relationships was with fellow musician Chris Brown. The couple began dating in 2008 but faced a highly publicized breakup in 2009 after Brown physically assaulted Rihanna. Despite the tumultuous end to their relationship, the two briefly reconciled in 2012 before ultimately parting ways.

Drake: Rihanna and Canadian rapper Drake have had an on-again, off-again relationship that has captured the attention of fans worldwide. The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2009 and have since collaborated on several music projects together. Although their relationship has been characterized ups and downs, they have remained close friends.

Hassan Jameel: In 2017, Rihanna began dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. The couple managed to keep their relationship relatively private, but their romance came to an end in early 2020. Despite the breakup, both parties have remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind their split.

FAQ:

Q: Is Rihanna currently dating anyone?

A: As of now, Rihanna’s relationship status remains unknown. She has not publicly confirmed being in a new relationship.

Q: Who was Rihanna’s first boyfriend?

A: Rihanna’s first high-profile relationship was with Chris Brown, whom she began dating in 2008.

Q: Did Rihanna and Drake ever get married?

A: No, Rihanna and Drake have never been married. While they have had an on-again, off-again relationship, they have not taken their romance to the next level.

In conclusion, Rihanna has had a colorful dating history, with relationships that have garnered significant attention from the media and fans. From her tumultuous past with Chris Brown to her on-and-off connection with Drake, Rihanna’s love life has been a subject of fascination for many. As she continues to focus on her successful career, fans eagerly await any updates on her romantic endeavors.