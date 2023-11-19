Who refused Thanksgiving a holiday?

In the United States, Thanksgiving is a cherished holiday that brings families and friends together to express gratitude and enjoy a bountiful feast. However, it may come as a surprise to learn that there were individuals and groups who initially opposed the idea of making Thanksgiving a national holiday. Let’s delve into the history and explore the reasons behind this resistance.

One of the prominent figures who initially refused to recognize Thanksgiving as a national holiday was President Thomas Jefferson. During his presidency from 1801 to 1809, Jefferson believed that the government should not interfere with religious or ceremonial observances. As Thanksgiving had religious undertones, he felt it was not within the government’s purview to declare it a national holiday.

Another group that resisted the idea of a national Thanksgiving holiday was the Puritans. Despite their historical association with the holiday, some Puritans believed that it was a form of religious idolatry and should not be celebrated. They argued that the Bible did not prescribe a specific day for giving thanks, and therefore, it should not be mandated the government.

However, despite these initial objections, Thanksgiving eventually gained widespread acceptance and became an official national holiday. In 1863, during the height of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday as a way to foster unity and gratitude during a time of great division and strife.

FAQ:

Q: What does “religious idolatry” mean?

A: Religious idolatry refers to the worship or veneration of idols or objects as deities, which is considered a violation of religious principles in many faiths.

Q: Why did President Lincoln declare Thanksgiving a national holiday during the Civil War?

A: President Lincoln believed that designating Thanksgiving as a national holiday would help bring the country together and promote a sense of unity and gratitude during a time of intense conflict and division.

Q: Are there any other groups or individuals who opposed Thanksgiving as a holiday?

A: While Jefferson and some Puritans were notable figures who initially resisted the idea of a national Thanksgiving holiday, there were likely others who held similar views. However, their opposition did not prevent Thanksgiving from becoming an integral part of American culture.

In conclusion, while there were individuals and groups who initially refused to recognize Thanksgiving as a national holiday, their objections were eventually overcome. Today, Thanksgiving stands as a cherished tradition that brings people together to express gratitude and celebrate the blessings of life.