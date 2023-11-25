Who recognize Palestine first?

Who Recognized Palestine First?

In the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the question of international recognition of Palestine has been a contentious issue. The recognition of Palestine as an independent state has been a long-standing demand of the Palestinian people, who seek self-determination and statehood. Over the years, several countries have recognized Palestine as a sovereign state, but who recognized Palestine first?

The First Recognition

On November 15, 1988, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) declared the establishment of the State of Palestine. This declaration was made during the Palestinian National Council meeting in Algiers, Algeria. The PLO, representing the Palestinian people, sought recognition from the international community to legitimize their claim for statehood.

Sweden Takes the Lead

The first country to officially recognize Palestine as an independent state was Sweden. On October 30, 2014, the Swedish government announced its decision to recognize Palestine, becoming the first major Western European country to do so. This move was seen as a significant step towards supporting the Palestinian cause and putting pressure on Israel to resume peace negotiations.

International Recognition

Since Sweden’s recognition, many other countries have followed suit. As of now, over 140 countries have recognized Palestine as a state, including several Latin American and African nations. Notable countries that have recognized Palestine include Russia, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and most recently, Ireland.

FAQ

Q: What does recognition of Palestine mean?

A: Recognition of Palestine means that a country acknowledges Palestine as a sovereign state with the right to self-determination and statehood.

Q: Why is recognition important?

A: Recognition is important for the Palestinian people as it strengthens their claim for statehood and puts pressure on Israel to engage in peace negotiations.

Q: Has the United States recognized Palestine?

A: No, the United States has not officially recognized Palestine as an independent state. However, there have been discussions and debates within the U.S. political landscape regarding this issue.

In conclusion, Sweden holds the distinction of being the first major Western European country to recognize Palestine as an independent state. Since then, numerous countries from different regions of the world have followed suit, showing their support for the Palestinian cause. The recognition of Palestine continues to be a significant topic in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with ongoing efforts to garner more international recognition for the State of Palestine.