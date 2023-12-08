Who Provides OneStream?

OneStream is a powerful and comprehensive corporate performance management (CPM) solution that helps organizations streamline their financial processes, reporting, and planning. It is designed to simplify complex financial operations and provide real-time insights for better decision-making. But who exactly provides this innovative software?

The Provider: OneStream Software

OneStream is developed and provided a company called OneStream Software LLC. Founded in 2010, OneStream Software has quickly emerged as a leading provider of CPM solutions. The company is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan, and serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, financial services, and healthcare.

What is OneStream?

OneStream is a unified CPM platform that combines financial consolidation, planning, reporting, and analytics into a single, integrated solution. It enables organizations to replace multiple legacy systems with a single, unified platform, eliminating data silos and improving efficiency. With its powerful capabilities, OneStream empowers finance teams to streamline their financial close, reporting, and planning processes, ultimately driving better business performance.

FAQ

Q: What is corporate performance management (CPM)?

A: Corporate performance management (CPM) refers to the processes, methodologies, and systems used organizations to manage and monitor their business performance. It involves activities such as financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, reporting, and analysis.

Q: How does OneStream help organizations?

A: OneStream helps organizations providing a unified platform for financial consolidation, planning, reporting, and analytics. It simplifies complex financial processes, improves data accuracy, and enables real-time insights for better decision-making.

Q: Can OneStream be customized to fit specific business needs?

A: Yes, OneStream is highly flexible and can be customized to meet the unique requirements of different organizations. It offers a range of pre-built solutions and allows for easy configuration and extension to adapt to specific business needs.

Q: Is OneStream suitable for small businesses?

A: While OneStream is primarily targeted towards mid-sized and large enterprises, it can also be a valuable solution for small businesses that require advanced financial management capabilities.

In conclusion, OneStream is provided OneStream Software LLC, a leading provider of corporate performance management solutions. With its unified platform and powerful features, OneStream helps organizations streamline their financial processes and gain valuable insights for improved business performance.