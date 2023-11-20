Who plays Diana in season 6?

In the highly anticipated sixth season of the hit TV series, “The Crown,” fans are eagerly awaiting the introduction of one of the most iconic figures in British history: Princess Diana. The portrayal of this beloved and tragic princess has been a subject of much speculation and curiosity. So, who will be stepping into the shoes of Lady Diana Spencer in season 6?

The Casting Decision

After an extensive search, the role of Princess Diana has been awarded to the talented and rising star, Emma Corrin. The announcement of Corrin’s casting has generated a buzz among fans and critics alike, as she is expected to bring a fresh and captivating portrayal of the beloved princess to the screen.

FAQ

Q: Who is Emma Corrin?

A: Emma Corrin is a British actress who gained recognition for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown.” She has also appeared in other notable productions, showcasing her versatility and talent.

Q: Why was Emma Corrin chosen for the role?

A: The casting decision was made based on Corrin’s remarkable ability to capture the essence of Princess Diana. Her audition impressed the show’s creators, who believed she possessed the necessary charisma and talent to bring the character to life.

Q: How did Emma Corrin prepare for the role?

A: To prepare for the role of Princess Diana, Corrin extensively researched the late princess’s life, studying her mannerisms, voice, and overall demeanor. She also received guidance from the show’s creative team and worked closely with costume and makeup departments to ensure an authentic portrayal.

Q: What can we expect from Emma Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana?

A: Emma Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana is expected to be a nuanced and empathetic depiction of the beloved royal. She will explore the complexities of Diana’s life, from her fairytale wedding to Prince Charles to her struggles within the royal family, ultimately showcasing the princess’s strength and resilience.

As fans eagerly await the release of season 6 of “The Crown,” the casting of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana has only heightened the anticipation. With her talent and dedication to the role, Corrin is poised to deliver a memorable and captivating portrayal of one of the most iconic figures of our time.