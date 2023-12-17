Who plays Citrus bowl 2023?

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming Citrus Bowl in 2023, college football fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the teams that will face off in this highly anticipated matchup. The Citrus Bowl, one of the most prestigious bowl games in the country, is known for its thrilling contests and fierce competition. This year’s edition promises to be no different, with two powerhouse teams set to take the field.

Who Will Play in the Citrus Bowl 2023?

The Citrus Bowl 2023 will feature an exciting clash between two top-ranked college football teams. The official announcement has revealed that the matchup will be between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State University Buckeyes. Both teams have a rich history of success and a passionate fan base, making this showdown a must-watch event for football enthusiasts.

FAQs

What is the Citrus Bowl?

The Citrus Bowl, also known as the Vrbo Citrus Bowl due to sponsorship reasons, is an annual college football bowl game held in Orlando, Florida. It is part of the prestigious New Year’s Six bowl games and traditionally features top-ranked teams from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the Big Ten Conference.

When and where will the Citrus Bowl 2023 take place?

The Citrus Bowl 2023 is scheduled to take place on January 1, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The stadium, with a seating capacity of over 65,000, provides an electrifying atmosphere for fans and players alike.

Why is the Citrus Bowl 2023 matchup significant?

The Citrus Bowl 2023 matchup between Alabama and Ohio State is significant due to the storied history and success of both programs. Alabama, under the leadership of head coach Nick Saban, has established itself as a perennial powerhouse, winning multiple national championships. Ohio State, led head coach Ryan Day, has also enjoyed tremendous success, with a passionate fan base and a strong tradition of excellence.

With both teams boasting talented rosters and a desire to prove themselves on the national stage, the Citrus Bowl 2023 promises to be a thrilling contest that will captivate football fans across the country.