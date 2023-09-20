Get to Know Josh Macqueen, the Talented Actor Behind Baxter Radic in Surviving Summer Season 2

Surviving Summer Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix, introducing viewers to new character Baxter Radic, played the talented actor Josh Macqueen. Baxter is a cocky and rebellious teenager who moves to Shorehaven with his sisters Wren and Elo in the second season. However, there is a reason behind Baxter’s guarded nature and his reluctance to interact with many people.

Before relocating to Shorehaven, Baxter was a member of the Queensland surfing team along with his sister Wren. Unfortunately, their team spirit took a turn for the worse when Baxter set fire to a rival team’s banner during Nationals. As a result, both Baxter and Wren were expelled from the surfing team, and Elo was dismissed from her role as coach. This is what Baxter initially believed, but as the season progresses, he discovers the truth.

Throughout the season, Baxter develops feelings for Summer Torres, another rebellious teenager. However, the question remains: are the feelings mutual? To find out, viewers will have to watch Surviving Summer Season 2 themselves.

Now, let’s delve into the intriguing background of Josh Macqueen, the actor who masterfully brings Baxter Radic to life. Born on May 22, 2001, in Sydney, Australia, Josh is currently 22 years old and falls under the zodiac sign of Gemini. While his exact height remains unknown, various sources report that he is around 6 feet 2 inches tall.

If you take a look at Josh’s Instagram profile (@dra_macqueen), you’ll discover a collection of selfies, pictures with friends and family, travel snapshots, and behind-the-scenes peeks at his various projects. With over 72k followers and 41 posts, his presence on social media has undoubtedly grown with the release of Surviving Summer Season 2.

Despite being relatively new to the acting scene, Josh has already made a mark in the industry. Prior to his role as Baxter, he portrayed Matthew in the miniseries Significant Others and Young Anton Bianchi in the crime drama series Black Snow.

In addition to his acting pursuits, Josh graduated from the prestigious National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) in 2021, showcasing his dedication and passion for the craft. He is particularly fond of theatre and musical theatre, which adds to his versatile range as an actor.

Don’t miss the chance to witness Josh Macqueen’s outstanding portrayal of Baxter Radic in Surviving Summer Season 2, now available for streaming on Netflix.

