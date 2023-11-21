Who played the alien in V?

In the iconic science fiction television series “V,” the role of the alien leader, Diana, was portrayed the talented actress Jane Badler. The show, which originally aired in the 1980s, captivated audiences with its thrilling storyline and groundbreaking special effects. Badler’s portrayal of Diana, a cunning and manipulative extraterrestrial, left a lasting impression on fans around the world.

Q: What is “V”?

A: “V” is a science fiction television series that originally aired in the 1980s. It follows the story of a group of aliens who arrive on Earth disguised as humans, claiming to come in peace. However, their true intentions are revealed as they seek to conquer and manipulate humanity.

Q: Who is Jane Badler?

A: Jane Badler is an Australian-American actress known for her role as Diana in the television series “V.” She has also appeared in various other television shows and films throughout her career.

Q: What was Diana’s character like in “V”?

A: Diana was the main antagonist in “V” and served as the leader of the alien visitors. She was portrayed as a cunning and manipulative character, using her charm and intelligence to deceive and control those around her.

Q: Did Jane Badler reprise her role in the reboot of “V”?

A: Yes, Jane Badler reprised her role as Diana in the 2009 reboot of “V.” Her return delighted fans who were eager to see her iconic character once again.

Jane Badler’s portrayal of Diana in “V” showcased her exceptional acting skills and contributed to the show’s success. Her ability to bring the complex character to life added depth and intrigue to the series. Even decades after its original airing, “V” and Jane Badler’s performance continue to be remembered and celebrated science fiction enthusiasts worldwide.