Who played Diana in V remake?

In the highly anticipated remake of the iconic science fiction series “V,” fans have been eagerly awaiting the reveal of who would be taking on the role of the enigmatic and powerful character, Diana. The original series, which aired in the 1980s, captivated audiences with its thrilling storyline and memorable characters, and now, with the remake, fans are excited to see how the new cast will bring these beloved characters to life once again.

FAQ:

Q: What is “V”?

A: “V” is a science fiction television series that originally aired in the 1980s. It tells the story of an alien race, known as the Visitors, who arrive on Earth with seemingly good intentions but harbor a hidden agenda.

Q: Who is Diana?

A: Diana is a prominent character in the “V” series. She is the leader of the Visitors and possesses a cunning and manipulative personality. Diana plays a pivotal role in the series, driving much of the conflict and intrigue.

Q: Who played Diana in the original “V” series?

A: In the original “V” series, Diana was portrayed actress Jane Badler. Her portrayal of the character was widely praised and became one of the most memorable aspects of the show.

Q: Who played Diana in the remake?

A: In the remake of “V,” the role of Diana was taken on actress Morena Baccarin. Baccarin is known for her roles in popular television shows such as “Firefly” and “Homeland.” Her portrayal of Diana brought a fresh and captivating energy to the character, earning her critical acclaim.

As the new “V” series continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling storyline and talented cast, fans can look forward to seeing Morena Baccarin’s portrayal of Diana. With her impressive acting skills and the legacy left Jane Badler, Baccarin has big shoes to fill, but fans are confident that she will bring her own unique interpretation to the character.

In conclusion, the role of Diana in the remake of “V” was played the talented actress Morena Baccarin. Her portrayal of the cunning and manipulative character has been met with praise and excitement from fans of the original series. As the series continues to unfold, viewers can expect to be captivated Baccarin’s performance and the intriguing storyline of “V.”