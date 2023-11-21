Who played Brian in V?

In the hit television series V, which aired from 2009 to 2011, the character Brian was portrayed actor Mark Hildreth. Hildreth brought depth and complexity to the role, captivating audiences with his portrayal of a young man caught in the midst of an alien invasion.

Mark Hildreth: A Talented Actor

Mark Hildreth is a Canadian actor and musician known for his versatility and range. With a career spanning over two decades, Hildreth has appeared in numerous television shows and films, showcasing his talent and dedication to his craft. In V, he played the character Brian, a computer hacker who becomes an integral part of the resistance against the alien Visitors.

The Character of Brian in V

Brian is a key character in V, as he uses his technological skills to aid the resistance in their fight against the Visitors. Throughout the series, Brian’s character undergoes significant development, transforming from a timid computer expert to a brave and resourceful ally. Hildreth’s portrayal of Brian captured the character’s growth and evolution, making him a fan favorite.

FAQ

Q: What is V?

A: V is a science fiction television series that originally aired from 2009 to 2011. It follows the story of an alien race known as the Visitors who come to Earth with seemingly peaceful intentions but harbor ulterior motives.

Q: Who is Mark Hildreth?

A: Mark Hildreth is a Canadian actor and musician known for his work in television and film. He has appeared in various shows and movies, showcasing his talent and versatility.

Q: What role did Mark Hildreth play in V?

A: Mark Hildreth played the character Brian, a computer hacker who becomes an important member of the resistance against the alien Visitors in the television series V.

In conclusion, Mark Hildreth’s portrayal of Brian in V was a standout performance that added depth and intrigue to the character. His talent and dedication to his craft brought the character to life, making Brian a memorable part of the series.