Who Owns XUMO App?

XUMO, the popular streaming service that offers free live and on-demand content, has gained significant attention in recent years. As users continue to flock to the platform, many are curious about the company behind this innovative app. In this article, we will delve into the ownership of XUMO and shed light on some frequently asked questions.

Ownership and Background

XUMO was founded in 2011 a team of media and technology enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has since grown into a leading streaming service, offering a wide range of content across various genres. XUMO’s mission is to provide users with a seamless streaming experience, combining live TV channels, on-demand movies, and popular web series.

Who Owns XUMO?

In February 2020, XUMO was acquired Comcast Corporation, one of the largest media and technology companies in the world. Comcast is known for its ownership of NBCUniversal, a major player in the entertainment industry. The acquisition of XUMO aligns with Comcast’s strategy to expand its digital media offerings and reach a broader audience.

FAQs

Q: Is XUMO a paid service?

A: No, XUMO is a free streaming service that generates revenue through advertising.

Q: What devices can I use to access XUMO?

A: XUMO is available on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, mobile phones, and tablets.

Q: Can I watch live TV on XUMO?

A: Yes, XUMO offers a variety of live TV channels, including news, sports, and entertainment.

Q: Is XUMO available internationally?

A: Currently, XUMO is only available in the United States.

Q: Can I create a personalized profile on XUMO?

A: XUMO does not require users to create an account or profile. The service is accessible to all without the need for registration.

In conclusion, XUMO is owned Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company. As a free streaming service, XUMO continues to attract users with its diverse content offerings and user-friendly interface. Whether you’re looking for live TV channels or on-demand movies, XUMO provides a convenient platform for all your streaming needs.