Who Owns Vudu? Walmart Sells Majority Stake to Fandango

In a recent development, Walmart has sold its majority stake in Vudu, the popular digital movie and TV streaming service. The new owner of Vudu is Fandango, a leading online ticketing platform for movies. This acquisition marks Fandango’s expansion into the digital entertainment space, allowing the company to offer a more comprehensive movie experience to its customers.

FAQ:

Q: What is Vudu?

A: Vudu is a digital streaming service that allows users to rent, purchase, and stream movies and TV shows online. It offers a vast library of content, including the latest releases and a wide range of genres.

Q: Why did Walmart sell its stake in Vudu?

A: Walmart’s decision to sell its majority stake in Vudu is part of its strategic realignment to focus on its core retail business. By divesting from Vudu, Walmart aims to streamline its operations and allocate resources more efficiently.

Q: Who is Fandango?

A: Fandango is a popular online ticketing platform that allows users to purchase movie tickets in advance. It provides information about showtimes, trailers, and reviews, making it easier for moviegoers to plan their cinema experience. With the acquisition of Vudu, Fandango aims to enhance its digital offerings and provide a seamless movie experience from ticket purchase to streaming.

Q: What does this mean for Vudu users?

A: The change in ownership is not expected to have an immediate impact on Vudu users. Fandango has expressed its commitment to maintaining and expanding Vudu’s services, ensuring that users can continue to enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows without interruption.

Q: Will there be any changes to Vudu’s pricing or content?

A: While no specific changes have been announced, it is possible that Fandango may introduce new pricing structures or content offerings in the future. However, any modifications are likely to be aimed at enhancing the user experience and providing more value to customers.

In conclusion, the sale of Walmart’s majority stake in Vudu to Fandango signifies an exciting new chapter for the popular streaming service. With Fandango’s expertise in the movie industry and its commitment to expanding digital entertainment offerings, Vudu users can look forward to an even better streaming experience in the future.