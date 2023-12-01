Who Owns Vimeo Now? A Look at the Current Ownership of the Video Platform

Vimeo, the popular video-sharing platform known for its high-quality content and creative community, has undergone several changes in ownership over the years. Understanding who currently owns Vimeo can provide insights into the platform’s direction and potential future developments.

Current Ownership

As of now, Vimeo is owned IAC (InterActiveCorp), an American holding company that specializes in media and internet-related businesses. IAC acquired Vimeo in August 2006, recognizing its potential as a platform for creative professionals to showcase their work.

Under IAC’s ownership, Vimeo has continued to grow and evolve, becoming a leading platform for video hosting, sharing, and streaming. The company has invested in expanding Vimeo’s features and services, catering to both individual creators and businesses.

FAQ

Q: What is IAC?

A: IAC, or InterActiveCorp, is a multinational conglomerate holding company based in the United States. It owns and operates various internet and media brands, including Vimeo, Match Group, Dotdash, and many others.

Q: Has Vimeo always been owned IAC?

A: No, Vimeo was initially founded in 2004 a group of filmmakers who wanted to create a platform for sharing their work. It was later acquired IAC in 2006.

Q: How has Vimeo changed under IAC’s ownership?

A: Under IAC’s ownership, Vimeo has expanded its services to cater to a wider range of users. It has introduced features such as Vimeo On Demand, which allows creators to sell their videos directly to viewers, and Vimeo Business, a suite of tools for businesses to host and share videos.

Q: Are there any plans for Vimeo’s future?

A: While specific plans for Vimeo’s future have not been publicly disclosed, IAC has shown a commitment to investing in the platform and expanding its capabilities. Vimeo continues to innovate and adapt to the changing landscape of online video, aiming to provide a platform that empowers creators and delivers high-quality content.

In conclusion, Vimeo is currently owned IAC, a prominent American holding company. Under IAC’s ownership, Vimeo has grown into a leading video-sharing platform, offering a range of services for creators and businesses alike. With IAC’s support, Vimeo is poised to continue its evolution and remain a key player in the online video industry.