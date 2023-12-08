Who owns Verizon now?

Verizon’s Ownership: A Closer Look at the Telecom Giant’s Shareholders

In the ever-evolving world of telecommunications, it’s crucial to stay up-to-date with the latest ownership changes within industry giants. One such company that has been making waves for years is Verizon. With its extensive network coverage and a wide range of services, Verizon has become a household name in the United States. But who exactly owns Verizon now? Let’s delve into the current ownership structure of this telecom behemoth.

Verizon’s Shareholders:

Verizon Communications Inc., commonly known as Verizon, is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol VZ. As a result, its ownership is distributed among numerous shareholders who hold its stock. The largest shareholders of Verizon are institutional investors, including mutual funds, pension funds, and other financial institutions. These entities often hold significant stakes in the company, influencing its strategic decisions and overall direction.

Verizon’s Major Institutional Shareholders:

One of the prominent institutional shareholders of Verizon is The Vanguard Group, a renowned investment management company. With its vast portfolio, The Vanguard Group holds a substantial stake in Verizon, making it one of the top shareholders. Another major player is BlackRock, an investment management corporation that also boasts a significant ownership position in Verizon. These institutional investors, along with others, play a crucial role in shaping the telecom giant’s future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Is Verizon a privately owned company?

A: No, Verizon is a publicly traded company, meaning it is owned shareholders who hold its stock.

Q: Can individuals own shares of Verizon?

A: Yes, individuals can own shares of Verizon purchasing them through a brokerage account.

Q: How can I find out who owns Verizon stock?

A: As a publicly traded company, Verizon is required to disclose its major shareholders in its annual reports and other regulatory filings. Additionally, financial news websites and stock market platforms often provide information on the ownership of publicly traded companies.

Q: Do the ownership percentages of institutional shareholders change frequently?

A: Ownership percentages of institutional shareholders can change over time due to various factors, including buying or selling of shares, portfolio adjustments, and market conditions.

In conclusion, Verizon is primarily owned institutional investors, with The Vanguard Group and BlackRock being among the major shareholders. As a publicly traded company, Verizon’s ownership structure can change over time as shares are bought and sold. Keeping an eye on these ownership changes can provide valuable insights into the telecom giant’s future endeavors.